High speed chase ends with crash below railroad tracks near Salisbury depot

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A high speed chase ended when the suspect crashed his SUV down an embankment near the railroad tracks behind the Salisbury depot.

There aren’t many details that have been released yet, but law enforcement did confirm that a pursuit that began earlier in the day ended with the crash just off N. Long St. A suspect driving a Volkswagen SUV made a turn onto a dead end street that runs behind the loading dock for Rowan Helping Ministries. The SUV went off the road and down the embankment.

Deputies say the driver then ran, but was apprehended a short time later. The suspect was taken to the Magistrate’s Office and then to the Rowan Detention Center.

The story will be updated when possible.

