NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

High speed chase ends with crash below railroad tracks near Salisbury depot

The chase ended when the SUV ran off the end of the road and down the embankment.
The chase ended when the SUV ran off the end of the road and down the embankment.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A high speed chase ended when the suspect crashed his SUV down an embankment near the railroad tracks behind the Salisbury depot.

There aren’t many details that have been released yet, but law enforcement did confirm that a pursuit that began earlier in the day ended with the crash just off N. Long St. A suspect driving a Volkswagen SUV made a turn onto a dead end street that runs behind the loading dock for Rowan Helping Ministries. The SUV went off the road and down the embankment.

Deputies say the driver then ran, but was apprehended a short time later. The suspect was taken to the Magistrate’s Office and then to the Rowan Detention Center.

The story will be updated when possible.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two

Latest News

KPTV file
New research shows that e-cigarettes are not as effective as other products made to kick smoking habit
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
Featuring Officer Chad Owens, GCPD
2.21.22: NOON / Operation Medicine Drop
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera