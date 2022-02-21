First Alert: Rain possible every day from Tuesday to Friday
Tuesday will bring the possibility of a few showers. For now, the chance stands at about 20%.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is possible every day from Tuesday through Friday, but it won’t be a wash-out any of those days.
- Rain holds off today
- A few shots at rain this week
- Mild temperatures
For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.
Clouds have been slow to mix out today. It may not look like it, but rain isn’t in the forecast for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Tuesday will bring the possibility of a few showers. For now, the chance stands at about 20%. The best chance for rain will be the first half of Wednesday. That is when the first cold front will move through. Temperatures will be quite mild as we reach the mid-70s.
A frontal boundary will be in the area on Thursday so there’s the potential for showers but the day doesn’t look terribly active. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
The second cold front moves through on Friday. That will bring a chance for a shower or a thunderstorm before it removes Saturday’s rain chance. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Friday before the front drops us back to the mid-50s on Saturday.
Make it a great afternoon!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.