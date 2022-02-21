NC DHHS Flu
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction

Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.(Williams Funeral Home)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (Gray News) – The family of Hunter Lee Clemons is speaking openly about his death, hoping to raise awareness about the epidemic of drug addiction.

Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose on Feb. 10 after a long battle with addiction, according to his obituary.

“His family would like to speak the truth about his death,” the obituary reads. “Silence would mean Hunter’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life is saved by his story, we would tell it a million more times.”

Clemons is described as kind, charismatic and as someone who would try to find the positive in any situation.

His family was candid in the obituary explaining that Clemons turned to drugs as an escape to block any negatives in his life.

According to his obituary, Clemons overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl in 2019. He was put on life support for several days before waking up.

Family members said he went to rehab and seemingly was thriving with a fresh start.

Knowing there are countless people suffering from addiction or who have loved ones suffering from it, the family said in the obituary they wanted to be transparent about his death.

“Speaking the truths (no matter the circumstances) surrounding the epidemic of drug use may be the difference between life and death for someone,” the obituary said. “In honor of Hunter’s life, we ask that truth be spread in regards to this epidemic and awareness be raised.”

Clemons is survived by his biological parents, a stepfather, two sisters, a brother, his grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

