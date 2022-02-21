NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Family of four displaced after house fire in Rowan County

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene.
Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family of four was displaced after a house fire on Monday morning.

Fire officials report that the fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Crestwood Lane off Saw Road. Firefighters said there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home on their arrival.

The homeowner told WBTV that he had slight burns on his head and face, but is okay. The American Red Cross is helping the four who have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two
Blythe Landing
Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital

Latest News

Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Miramar Street NE between Scenic Drive NE and Grandview Drive NE will be closed to through...
Road closure this week on busy Concord street
Winona LaDuke will be speaking at Catawba College on Tuesday, February 22.
Catawba College to host nationally-known economist, environmentalist, writer Winona LaDuke