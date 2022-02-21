Family of four displaced after house fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family of four was displaced after a house fire on Monday morning.

Fire officials report that the fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Crestwood Lane off Saw Road. Firefighters said there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home on their arrival.

The homeowner told WBTV that he had slight burns on his head and face, but is okay. The American Red Cross is helping the four who have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

