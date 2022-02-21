NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMS ending COVID-19 contact tracing, updating quarantine protocol this week

The new change follows the state’s updated guidance for schools.
The new change follows the state's updated guidance for schools.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are off Monday for Presidents Day, but once they return to class Tuesday, changes in some of the district’s COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.

Starting this week, the district is ending contact tracing. Additionally, as long as students or staff don’t test positive and they’re only exposed to someone with the virus, they won’t have to quarantine.

Up until now, they had to stay out of school for at least five days. The new change follows the state’s updated guidance for schools.

Related: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools ends COVID-19 contact tracing, changes quarantine protocol

When it comes to masks, CMS still requires them, but the board of education is meeting Tuesday. Members are expected to vote on the mask policy during that meeting, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The state’s guidance recommends making masks optional beginning March 7.

Even if the district gets rid of masks in schools, students would still be required to wear them on buses.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two
Blythe Landing
Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital

Latest News

Miramar Street NE between Scenic Drive NE and Grandview Drive NE will be closed to through...
Road closure this week on busy Concord street
Winona LaDuke will be speaking at Catawba College on Tuesday, February 22.
Catawba College to host nationally-known economist, environmentalist, writer Winona LaDuke
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Businesses are planning for the end of the indoor mask mandate in Mecklenburg County.
Businesses plan for indoor mask mandate to drop in Mecklenburg County