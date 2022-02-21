CMS ending COVID-19 contact tracing, updating quarantine protocol this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are off Monday for Presidents Day, but once they return to class Tuesday, changes in some of the district’s COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.

Starting this week, the district is ending contact tracing. Additionally, as long as students or staff don’t test positive and they’re only exposed to someone with the virus, they won’t have to quarantine.

Up until now, they had to stay out of school for at least five days. The new change follows the state’s updated guidance for schools.

When it comes to masks, CMS still requires them, but the board of education is meeting Tuesday. Members are expected to vote on the mask policy during that meeting, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The state’s guidance recommends making masks optional beginning March 7.

Even if the district gets rid of masks in schools, students would still be required to wear them on buses.

