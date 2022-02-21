NC DHHS Flu
Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)(Chris Graythen | Getty Images)
By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 20, 2022
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 on team owner Roger Penske’s 85th birthday.

Cindric drove a masterful race at Daytona International Speedway as the Ford drivers synched on strategy all week and executed their plan to perfection Sunday night.

The blue oval drivers pushed each other over 500 miles and were bunched together for the final restart in overtime.

Cindric got aid from Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney and held off Bubba Wallace for the win. Ford had seven drivers finish in the top 10.

