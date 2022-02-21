NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Carnival cruises to relax mask mandates in March

Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.
Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Carnival cruises will be easing its mask rules next month.

Beginning March 1, masks will be recommended but not required. However, the company said that there may be certain venues and events where you will have to wear a mask.

Masks onboard cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carnival corporation owns several major cruise lines.

According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail onboard a Carnival-owned ship in a typical year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two
Blythe Landing
Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene.
Family of four displaced after house fire in Rowan County
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media launches in App Store
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder