Businesses plan for indoor mask mandate to drop in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is ticking before the end of the indoor mask mandate in Mecklenburg County.

Starting Feb. 26, restaurants, bars, and other businesses patrons walk into won’t require them to have a face mask.

Related: Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate

While some businesses may throw caution to the wind, others will still encourage masks and respect customers’ “personal choices.”

“We’ll take our signs down that we’ve had up all this time,” said Christina Skiouris, who owns The Open Kitchen in Wesley Heights. “I guess people are ready for it; I personally am not. We come in contact with so many people every day and I feel more comfortable until that rate, the infection rate gets lower.”

While she and her staff will opt to keep their masks on for now, Joe Kuhlmann at The Evening Muse in NoDa said the choice will be up to customers and employees.

“It’s going to be like, we encourage your personal choice of wearing a mask or not,” he explained.

He hopes the end of the mandate will improve Charlotte’s live music culture and also help them bounce back from years of financial struggle.

“A lot of us were the first to close, a lot of us were the last to open,” said Kuhlmann. “We’re all in this together. We all have to celebrate in this together too, but we also kind of have to stay aware, stay alert and be here for one another.”

To be clear, businesses can decide to require and enforce their own mask mandate if they want to.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.