NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Big warm-up this week; First Alert for several rain chances

As a warm front lifts north across the region tonight, there’ll be more clouds around and a small shower chance, especially in the mountains.
As a warm front lifts north across the region tonight, there’ll be more clouds around and a small shower chance, especially in the mountains.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Presidents Day around Charlotte will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine with low rain chances and noticeably milder afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.

  • Dry and much milder Presidents Day
  • Big warm-up for the rest of the week
  • Tracking several rounds of rain

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

It will be cooler - 50s – in the mountains and slightly warmer – near 70 degrees - in the Pee Dee River Valley.

As a warm front lifts north across the region tonight, there’ll be more clouds around and a small shower chance, especially in the mountains. Lows will only fall back to the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be breezy and even warmer with a small shower chance and highs in the lower 70s.

The best chance for rain in the short-term forecast will come early Wednesday ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. Otherwise, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm again with highs in the low to mid-70s.

That cold front will stall briefly Wednesday and then head back northward as a warm front by Thursday before yet another cold front tracks east and crosses the Carolinas on Friday with another round of showers and possibly even a few thunderstorms.

It all sounds very wet and active, but the reality is the week will be dominated by warm temperature and plenty of rain-free weather, though several rounds of rain are also likely, especially Wednesday and late Thursday into early Friday. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 60s, while readings will jump back into the middle 70s in advance of the final cold front on Friday.

Behind Friday’s front, cooler 50s are forecast for both days of the weekend with a small shower risk entering the picture on Sunday.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two
Blythe Landing
Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital

Latest News

Big warm-up this week; First Alert for several rain chances
Big warm-up this week; First Alert for several rain chances
7 Day Forecast
Warm & pleasant Monday, First Alert for showers Tuesday-Thursday
Several First alerts in the week ahead
Several First alerts in the week ahead
7 Day Precipitation Changes
Beautiful weekend ahead but showers return in the workweek