Big warm-up this week; First Alert for several rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Presidents Day around Charlotte will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine with low rain chances and noticeably milder afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.

Dry and much milder Presidents Day

Big warm-up for the rest of the week

Tracking several rounds of rain

It will be cooler - 50s – in the mountains and slightly warmer – near 70 degrees - in the Pee Dee River Valley.

Mixed clouds & sun across the @wbtv_news area today. High temps will range from the mid 50s in the mountains to the mid-upper 60s around #CLT to near 70° in the Pee Dee River Valley. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/WaglZxFhGM — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 21, 2022

As a warm front lifts north across the region tonight, there’ll be more clouds around and a small shower chance, especially in the mountains. Lows will only fall back to the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be breezy and even warmer with a small shower chance and highs in the lower 70s.

The best chance for rain in the short-term forecast will come early Wednesday ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. Otherwise, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm again with highs in the low to mid-70s.

There is a general FIRST ALERT out for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area Tuesday through Friday, however it won't rain the entire time & there will be plenty of warm weather to get out & enjoy. Best rain chance comes early Wednesday & late Thursday/early Friday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/1liqdsG3zA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 21, 2022

That cold front will stall briefly Wednesday and then head back northward as a warm front by Thursday before yet another cold front tracks east and crosses the Carolinas on Friday with another round of showers and possibly even a few thunderstorms.

It all sounds very wet and active, but the reality is the week will be dominated by warm temperature and plenty of rain-free weather, though several rounds of rain are also likely, especially Wednesday and late Thursday into early Friday. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 60s, while readings will jump back into the middle 70s in advance of the final cold front on Friday.

Behind Friday’s front, cooler 50s are forecast for both days of the weekend with a small shower risk entering the picture on Sunday.

