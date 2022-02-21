62-year-old man facing several child sex charges released on $45K bond in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man, facing several child sex offense charges, was released on $45,000 bond in Lincoln County on Feb. 18.

On Nov. 1, 2021 the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding the sexual assault of a child from Lincoln County Department of Social Services.

Detectives began an investigation into the incident and the young girl was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center where she disclosed the abuse.

On Feb. 18, 2022, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 62-year-old Billy Ray Martin Jr.

He is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse with a sex act.

Martin was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center where he was processed and released on a $45,000 secured bond.

