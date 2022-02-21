NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

62-year-old man facing several child sex charges released on $45K bond in Lincoln County

He is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse with a sex act.
62-year-old Billy Ray Martin Jr. is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense, indecent...
62-year-old Billy Ray Martin Jr. is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse with a sex act.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man, facing several child sex offense charges, was released on $45,000 bond in Lincoln County on Feb. 18.

On Nov. 1, 2021 the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding the sexual assault of a child from Lincoln County Department of Social Services.

Detectives began an investigation into the incident and the young girl was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center where she disclosed the abuse.

On Feb. 18, 2022, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 62-year-old Billy Ray Martin Jr.

He is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse with a sex act.

Martin was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center where he was processed and released on a $45,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two

Latest News

KPTV file
New research shows that e-cigarettes are not as effective as other products made to kick smoking habit
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
Featuring Officer Chad Owens, GCPD
2.21.22: NOON / Operation Medicine Drop
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
The chase ended when the SUV ran off the end of the road and down the embankment.
High speed chase ends with crash below railroad tracks near Salisbury depot