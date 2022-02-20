NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Street paving to begin Monday in Salisbury

Work is expected to last for two weeks
The public is advised to expect delays in paving areas, travel cautiously, and observe lane...
The public is advised to expect delays in paving areas, travel cautiously, and observe lane closures.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury public works department will begin street resurfacing starting the week of Monday, Feb. 21, lasting for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

The public is advised to expect delays in paving areas, travel cautiously, and observe lane closures. Residents, employees, and visitors are advised not to park along the roadsides or risk having vehicles towed. Access to and from properties will be made available as needed.

The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing:

Fourteenth St., Lexington Avenue, Twelfth St., N. Lee St., Ackert Ave., Moyle Ave., Suggs Ave., Montgomery Ave., Henderson St., Gold Hill Dr., Union Heights Blvd., Carolina Blvd., Ludwick Ave., Morlan Park Rd., Clover St., Crown Point Dr., Park Circle, Sunset Dr. traffic loop, Reynolds St., Vine St., Ivy St., and Gold Hill Circle.

For more information, contact the City of Salisbury Public Works Department at 704-638-5260.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two
Blythe Landing
Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital
Railroad Crossing in Hoskins area of Charlotte
People often trapped in their Charlotte neighborhood because train blocks roadway daily
Two wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in Hickory collapsed overnight.
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory

Latest News

The “Big Red Bus” a blood-donation bus operated by nonprofit organization OneBlood, is...
Blood donation bus gets stuck on railroad tracks in Cornelius
Traffic was backed up following a deadly crash on I-85 near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte...
Medic: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-85 near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte
Lanes closed on I-85 following crash near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte
Lanes closed on I-85 following crash near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte
Traffic was backed up following a deadly crash on I-85 near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte...
Medic: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-85 near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte