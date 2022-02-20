Street paving to begin Monday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury public works department will begin street resurfacing starting the week of Monday, Feb. 21, lasting for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

The public is advised to expect delays in paving areas, travel cautiously, and observe lane closures. Residents, employees, and visitors are advised not to park along the roadsides or risk having vehicles towed. Access to and from properties will be made available as needed.

The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing:

Fourteenth St., Lexington Avenue, Twelfth St., N. Lee St., Ackert Ave., Moyle Ave., Suggs Ave., Montgomery Ave., Henderson St., Gold Hill Dr., Union Heights Blvd., Carolina Blvd., Ludwick Ave., Morlan Park Rd., Clover St., Crown Point Dr., Park Circle, Sunset Dr. traffic loop, Reynolds St., Vine St., Ivy St., and Gold Hill Circle.

For more information, contact the City of Salisbury Public Works Department at 704-638-5260.

