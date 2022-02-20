NC DHHS Flu
Several First alerts in the week ahead

This will be a sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s, with no rain to be found.
Today will be a nice one! Highs will be in the mid-50s with plenty of sun. I can’t say the same for the rest of the week.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be a nice one! Highs will be in the mid-50s with plenty of sun. I can’t say the same for the rest of the week.

  • Cool and sunny today
  • First Alert for showers/ rain Tuesday - Thursday
  • Warm temps this week

This will be a sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s,  with no rain to be found.

The week ahead will be a different story. Clouds will increase on Presidents’ Day. Rain chances will be limited. Most of the day will be dry but there could be a few showers by evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be even warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s. There’s a chance for midday showers but it won’t be a wash-out.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more rain chances. Again, the temperatures will be warm and in the low 70s. Showers or even a thunderstorm will be possible either day.

A cold front will move through on Friday and bring the tail end of our rain chances. Highs will be in the low 70s with a shower or thunderstorm possible.

