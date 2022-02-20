Scheduled road closure on Spring Street SW in downtown Concord begins Monday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A road closure will affect drivers in downtown Concord beginning on Monday.

Contractors working on the new Novi Rise mixed-use property in downtown Concord will close Spring Street SW between Barbrick Avenue SW and the alley behind the Concord Police Department beginning Monday, February 21 at 9 a.m. The closure will last approximately three weeks while contractors will perform necessary utility work.

During the scheduled closure, travelers should utilize Bell Street SW or Union Street S as an alternative route. The public may continue to access the Carolina Courts parking lot from the entrance off Spring Street, however, the entrance is only accessible when turning onto Spring Street from Cabarrus Avenue W. The public is encouraged to utilize the Corban Avenue entrance to Carolina Courts.

The Novi Rise property is one of three residential and mixed-use projects underway in Downtown Concord by Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG). In August 2021, LMG broke ground on three major developments – Novi Rise, Novi Flats, and Novi Lofts – which together represent an estimated $70 million of private investment in downtown. The Novi Rise property will be the largest of the three projects and represents an estimated $38.5 million in private investment. The project will include 167 units including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with underground parking and retail space on the street level.

For more information on all of the development underway in Downtown Concord, visit concorddowntown.com.

