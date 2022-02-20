Lee and hot-shooting Davidson cruises past Saint Louis

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Hyunjung Lee scored 29 points and Davidson drilled 14 3-pointers in a convincing 79-58 win over Saint Louis Saturday afternoon inside John M. Belk Arena.

The Wildcats, who led from start to finish and by as many as 24 late, improve to 22-4 overall and remain atop the Atlantic 10 standings at 12-2.

Lee, a junior from Yongin City, South Korea, finished 8-of-12 from the floor, drilled four treys and connected on 9-of-10 attempts from the charity stripe.

The preseason all-conference selection was joined in double figures by Michael Jones (18) and Luka Brajkovic (16), both of which drilled four treys of their own.

In just his second career start, Grant Huffman also turned in a solid performance for the ‘Cats with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Davidson, one of the nation’s top-shooting teams, hit 10 first-half 3-pointers and opened up a 17-point lead at the 3:21 mark on Lee’s fourth triple of the period.

Saint Louis (18-9, 9-5 A-10) cut the deficit to 13 at the break, but never got closer than 10 the rest of the way as the Wildcats pushed the margin to 20 midway through the second half.

Yuri Collins was the lone Billiken in double figures with 10 points.

In addition to a 39-34 advantage on the glass, Davidson was impressive at the defensive end holding Saint Louis to just 34.4 percent from the floor.

Up Next

The Wildcats will travel to league-foe Duquesne for a 7 p.m. tip Wednesday evening in Pittsburgh, PA.

