NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating

Mallard Park Drive scene
Mallard Park Drive scene(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 15-year-old who was shot Friday night died from his injuries Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 18 at 6700 Mallard Park Drive in northeast Charlotte.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim with a gunshot wound lying outside near the apartments at the address. On Feb. 20, the victim died from his injuries, making it a homicide investigation.

The name of the victim was not released due to him being a juvenile.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two
Blythe Landing
Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital
Railroad Crossing in Hoskins area of Charlotte
People often trapped in their Charlotte neighborhood because train blocks roadway daily
Two wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in Hickory collapsed overnight.
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory

Latest News

Road will be closed for approximately three weeks to allow utility work on new Novi Rise...
Scheduled road closure on Spring Street SW in downtown Concord begins Monday
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of child abuse
The public is advised to expect delays in paving areas, travel cautiously, and observe lane...
Street paving to begin Monday in Salisbury
Several First alerts in the week ahead
Several First alerts in the week ahead