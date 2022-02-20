15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 15-year-old who was shot Friday night died from his injuries Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 18 at 6700 Mallard Park Drive in northeast Charlotte.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim with a gunshot wound lying outside near the apartments at the address. On Feb. 20, the victim died from his injuries, making it a homicide investigation.

The name of the victim was not released due to him being a juvenile.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

