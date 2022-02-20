NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of child abuse

Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bond was set at $1 million for a Rowan County man accused of child abuse.

Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged on Saturday with child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Calloway was arrested at a location on Barringer Road.

Bond was set at $1,000,000. Calloway is expected to make a first appearance in court on Monday.

No additional details were released. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two
Blythe Landing
Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital
Railroad Crossing in Hoskins area of Charlotte
People often trapped in their Charlotte neighborhood because train blocks roadway daily
Two wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in Hickory collapsed overnight.
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory

Latest News

The public is advised to expect delays in paving areas, travel cautiously, and observe lane...
Street paving to begin Monday in Salisbury
Several First alerts in the week ahead
Several First alerts in the week ahead
Community show outpouring support for Afghan mother killed
Community show outpouring support for Afghan mother killed
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte, suspect in custody
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte, suspect in custody