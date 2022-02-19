NC DHHS Flu
Woman arrested after her 75-year-old mother dies from neglect, lack of care in Rock Hill

On Feb. 18, 2022, Mary Stone was arrested for abuse/neglect of an adult resulting in death and...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a woman after her 75-year-old mother died from neglect and lack of care in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill Police responded to a home on Jefferson Avenue to assist EMS with an incident on Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:10 p.m.

EMS told officers a 75-year-old woman was unresponsive but still breathing. EMS told officers the condition of the home was unlivable. Inside the home.

Mary Stone, 47, who was on scene said she lived in the home with her mother, and it had been like this for at least six months.

Police say Mary said her mother suffered from multiple health issues and did not take her medication. Mary also confirmed she was the only one who took care of her mother.

EMS took the 75-year-old woman to Piedmont Medical Center due to her condition and health complications.

Based on the circumstances, detectives began to investigate the incident.

On Nov. 27, 2021, detectives were notified the female passed away.

The investigation continued with assistance from the York County Coroner’s Office. It was found that the victim died of Sepsis as a result of neglect and lack of care.

On Feb. 18, 2022, Mary Stone was arrested for abuse/neglect of an adult resulting in death and served her warrant at the Rock Hill Jail.

Mary Stone was denied bond in her bond hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court.

