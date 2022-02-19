NC DHHS Flu
“They have to defend their homeland”: Leader of Ukrainian Mission Parish in Charlotte speaks about tension in Ukraine

Father Michael Kulick says the Ukrainian immigrants in the Charlotte mission parish despise Russian president Vladimir Putin and are hoping and praying that war in Ukraine can be avoided.
The clergyman said he thinks that the Ukrainian people will fight back if Russian forces invade.
By Alex Giles
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the summer of 2021, members of the St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Greek Catholic Mission celebrated Ukrainian Independence in Freedom Park in Charlotte.

Now, just months later, Ukrainian immigrants living in Charlotte are anxiously watching the conflict brewing in their home country.

In recent weeks, thousands of Russian troops have gathered along the Russia-Ukraine border. President Joe Biden said at a press conference Friday afternoon that he believes Russia plans to invade Ukraine in the coming week.

“We’re calling out Russia’s plans loudly and repeatedly, not because we want a conflict, but because we’re doing everything in or power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving,” said Biden.

Father Michael Kulick, the administrator of the St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Greek Catholic Mission, spoke to WBTV in an interview Friday evening, explaining that the Ukrainian people do not want a war.

“We’re lovers. We’re not fighters – lovers and artists and creative minds, and musicians. It’s that kind of a country,” said Kulick.

The clergyman said he thinks that the Ukrainian people will fight back if Russian forces invade.

“People are unified in the sense that they have concluded that they have to defend their country. They have to defend their homeland, and they’re ready to do so,” said Kulick.

He said the Ukrainian immigrants in the Charlotte mission parish despise Russian president Vladimir Putin and are hoping and praying that war in Ukraine can be avoided.

“There’s not a lot of talk about it because I think they’re hoping and praying it’s just a military exercise and eventually they’ll pull back,” said Kulick. “It’s a very grave time and people are pretty nervous about this.”

At Friday afternoon’s press conference, President Biden said the United States will not send troops in to fight for Ukraine, but will continue to support the Ukrainian people. He said the U.S. is ready to impose severe sanctions on Russia if it chooses to invade.

