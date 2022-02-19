People often trapped in their Charlotte neighborhood because train blocks roadway daily

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Imagine being trapped in your neighborhood by a train.

That’s what people living in the Hoskins area of Charlotte say it feels like: A long time for trains passing through the area, just sitting in the tracks, preventing them from freely going.

People living in that area of Hoskins Park say it has been an issue for decades but became worse this week when roadwork closed the area.

That road has since reopened, but neighbors are annoyed and want solutions.

“It don’t make no sense to deal with this mess right here,” said Charlayne Harris.

That mess neighbors mention are multiple trains blocking crossings into their neighborhood daily, which is not far from the CSX Intermodal rail terminal.

“It’s just hard you know, if I have to go to the doctor and I have to be there at a certain time, I have to get up 2-3 hours early because the train is up there on the tracks, and it won’t move,” Harris added.

“It can do that up to 45 minutes to an hour sometimes, that’s not the norm, but the norm is 25 minutes to a half hour, and that affects a lot of people here in the Hoskins area,” Thomas Maybeck said.

WBTV witnessed cars rushing to get through the crossing gates Friday out of fear of being stuck in their neighborhood.

People living here are concerned someone will get hurt or killed crossing the tracks illegally, and fear first responders won’t arrive in time because of limited access to the area.

“The issues that I have because I’m a pedestrian is being trapped where I can’t get on the bus and I can’t get off the bus and come home sometimes, when it’s getting dark and rainy, and it’s difficult for me or other pedestrians,” said Maybeck.

People living here believe things would be different if it was a wealthier part of the city like Southpark or Myers Park.

“They’ll go over there and make it easier and nice for them but when we need them over here, they won’t come, they take their time and it’s just not right,” Harris said.

“It’s not that we want to cause any conflict, but someone needs to look at it and maybe something can be coordinated where we knew what time this usually happens in the morning, or afternoon and then we could adjust,” Maybeck added.

WBTV reached out to CSX earlier today about the issue and a representative says they’re looking into it.

Again, the biggest concern people have living in the Hoskins area is 911 not being able to reach them during an emergency.

