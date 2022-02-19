NC DHHS Flu
Meck County deputy shot in northeast Charlotte, suspect in custody

The shooting happened at the intersection of North Tryon and Salome Church Road around 4 p.m.
CMPD and MCSO on scene at N. Tryon and Salome Church Road
CMPD and MCSO on scene at N. Tryon and Salome Church Road(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Dijon Whyms was conducting a traffic stop on Salome Church Road around 4:15 p.m. when the suspect, Aidan Bryant fired multiple shots, striking Deputy Whyms.

Whyms returned fired, injuring the suspect. Both were transported to Atrium Health Main where the suspect is in custody.

Whyms is in stable condition. He’s been employed by MCSO since 2002.

“Having been in this situation many times in my past career, it is more difficult to process as a leader. I am grateful for MEDIC, Charlotte Fire Department, CMPD, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Atrium Security and especially grateful for Officer Topper who administered a tourniquet to Deputy Whyms,” Sheriff Gary McFadden said. It gave me great comfort seeing my brothers uniting to support the sheriff’s office during this difficult time. I have spoken to Deputy Whyms and his family and he is in good spirits.”

Officials also responded to a shooting near Mallard Creek Road where one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear whether the two incidents are yet.

More information will be provided when available.

