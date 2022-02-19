Matthews Police searching for man accused of robbing beauty store

MATTHEWS N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect that allegedly robbed a beauty store on Friday.

Police are searching for a Black male wearing a black skully cap, royal blue gator mask, light-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The suspect is seen on camera robbing an Ulta Beauty Store on Matthews Township Parkway around 3:57 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The man came into the store and attempted to leave without paying for his merchandise. When he was approached by staff members at the exit, he displayed an aerosol container and sprayed two staff members in the face with a chemical irritant before running out of the store.

Medic was called to the scene for the victims and the suspect was last seen getting into a white Nissan Maxima being driven by an unknown female.

Anyone that knows his or the driver’s identity, or has any information regarding this crime is asked to please call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

