NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Matthews Police searching for man accused of robbing beauty store

Police are searching for a Black male wearing a black skully cap, royal blue gator mask, light-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Matthews robbery suspect
Matthews robbery suspect(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect that allegedly robbed a beauty store on Friday.

Police are searching for a Black male wearing a black skully cap, royal blue gator mask, light-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The suspect is seen on camera robbing an Ulta Beauty Store on Matthews Township Parkway around 3:57 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The man came into the store and attempted to leave without paying for his merchandise. When he was approached by staff members at the exit, he displayed an aerosol container and sprayed two staff members in the face with a chemical irritant before running out of the store.

Medic was called to the scene for the victims and the suspect was last seen getting into a white Nissan Maxima being driven by an unknown female.

Anyone that knows his or the driver’s identity, or has any information regarding this crime is asked to please call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in Hickory collapsed overnight.
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory
A large tree fell on a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood in Salisbury.
Large tree falls onto home in Salisbury neighborhood
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Public memorial service held for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for 80-year-old Ernest “Ed” Dewitt Johnson.
Deputies: Missing 80-year-old Rowan Co. man killed in car crash in Durham
Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the area on Friday.
Sunshine back for Friday, but inclement weather impacting schools

Latest News

Product Test: Leigh and Caroline try to poach eggs again, this time in the microwave
Product Test: Leigh and Caroline try to poach eggs again, this time in the microwave
Financial expert Joe Roseman has 5 tips for filing taxes in 2022
Financial expert Joe Roseman has 5 tips for filing taxes in 2022
It's always a good time for dessert! BW Sweets is in the kitchen with Leigh and Caroline
It's always a good time for dessert! BW Sweets is in the kitchen with Leigh and Caroline
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
One killed, two injured in early morning east Charlotte crash