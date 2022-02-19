History & Homage: A Culinary Celebration of Black History Month

NC DHHS Flu
In this five-course dinner, explore how Black culinary culture reflects Black history and community.
In this five-course dinner, explore how Black culinary culture reflects Black history and community.
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chayil Johnson, Chef de Cuisine at Community Matters Café, is hosting a culinary celebration of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 19.

In this five-course dinner, explore how Black culinary culture reflects Black history and community. The dinner will be curated by chefs throughout the community:

  • Course `1: Daryl Cooper (Coop), Jimmy Pearls
    • Smothered Fish & Dumplings | Winter Green Salad | Pickled Oyster Dressing
  • Course 2: Brandon Staton (Brando), Leah & Louise
    • BBQ Duck | Braised Coal Finished Cabbage | Herb Boiled Potatoes | Benne & Peanut Relish
  • Course 3: Chayil Johnson, Community Matters Cafe
    • Jambalaya Rice Grits | Assorted Smoked and Roasted Vegetables | Collard Green & Citrus Chow Chow
  • Course 4: Oscar Johnson, Jimmy Pearls
    • Mint Tea Smoked Hog | Succotash | Turnip Green Pepper Sauce | Crispy Skin
  • Course 5: Gerald Hawkins, Leah & Louise
    • Malva Pudding | Custard Sauce | Sweet Potato-Pepper Cremeux | Carolina Gold Rice Crisp

Community Matters Café will be hosting two seatings for the dinner: 4:30-6:30 and 7:00-9:00. They ask all guests to wear a mask when not seated at a table.

