History & Homage: A Culinary Celebration of Black History Month
In this five-course dinner, explore how Black culinary culture reflects Black history and community.
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chayil Johnson, Chef de Cuisine at Community Matters Café, is hosting a culinary celebration of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 19.
In this five-course dinner, explore how Black culinary culture reflects Black history and community. The dinner will be curated by chefs throughout the community:
- Course `1: Daryl Cooper (Coop), Jimmy Pearls
- Smothered Fish & Dumplings | Winter Green Salad | Pickled Oyster Dressing
- Course 2: Brandon Staton (Brando), Leah & Louise
- BBQ Duck | Braised Coal Finished Cabbage | Herb Boiled Potatoes | Benne & Peanut Relish
- Course 3: Chayil Johnson, Community Matters Cafe
- Jambalaya Rice Grits | Assorted Smoked and Roasted Vegetables | Collard Green & Citrus Chow Chow
- Course 4: Oscar Johnson, Jimmy Pearls
- Mint Tea Smoked Hog | Succotash | Turnip Green Pepper Sauce | Crispy Skin
- Course 5: Gerald Hawkins, Leah & Louise
- Malva Pudding | Custard Sauce | Sweet Potato-Pepper Cremeux | Carolina Gold Rice Crisp
Community Matters Café will be hosting two seatings for the dinner: 4:30-6:30 and 7:00-9:00. They ask all guests to wear a mask when not seated at a table.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.