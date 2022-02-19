History & Homage: A Culinary Celebration of Black History Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chayil Johnson, Chef de Cuisine at Community Matters Café, is hosting a culinary celebration of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 19.

In this five-course dinner, explore how Black culinary culture reflects Black history and community. The dinner will be curated by chefs throughout the community:

Course `1: Daryl Cooper (Coop), Daryl Cooper (Coop), Jimmy Pearls Smothered Fish & Dumplings | Winter Green Salad | Pickled Oyster Dressing

Course 2: Brandon Staton (Brando), Brandon Staton (Brando), Leah & Louise BBQ Duck | Braised Coal Finished Cabbage | Herb Boiled Potatoes | Benne & Peanut Relish

Course 3: Chayil Johnson, Community Matters Cafe Jambalaya Rice Grits | Assorted Smoked and Roasted Vegetables | Collard Green & Citrus Chow Chow

Course 4: Oscar Johnson, Oscar Johnson, Jimmy Pearls Mint Tea Smoked Hog | Succotash | Turnip Green Pepper Sauce | Crispy Skin

Course 5: Gerald Hawkins, Gerald Hawkins, Leah & Louise Malva Pudding | Custard Sauce | Sweet Potato-Pepper Cremeux | Carolina Gold Rice Crisp



Community Matters Café will be hosting two seatings for the dinner: 4:30-6:30 and 7:00-9:00. They ask all guests to wear a mask when not seated at a table.

