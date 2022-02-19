Fort Mill basketball player scores big points as crowd cheers her on in heartwarming video

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Fort Mill high schooler is showing that when it comes to basketball, and in life, every shot counts.

Morgan Buechlien wants to send the message that when you work hard, you will be able to play hard no matter what obstacles could be in front of you.

Buechlien is a ninth-grader at Nation Ford High School.

The Nation Ford Lady Falcon is giving not only her coaches and teammates something to cheer about, but also people around the world after video of her on the court accomplishments went viral.

Her mom, Emily Buechlien, says she is all about the sports.

”She loves to swim. Horseback riding. Soccer. Kickball. She loves any sport,” says E. Buechlien.

But one sport, basketball, is Morgan’s all-time favorite.

”She loves to go to the Winthrop games. Huge college basketball fan,” she explains.

Her love started when she enrolled in a basketball camp for kids with special needs. The program, Bounce Out the Stigma, is a summer program in Rock Hill. Morgan has been attending since she was eight.

Morgan has Dandy-Walker syndrome, a condition that affects movement and speech. The neurological disease creates a malformed cerebellum, the main part of the brain that allows for movement and speech.

Her parents say she was diagnosed when she was one. She had trouble speaking and her mother says she only screamed until she was three.

”Ever since she’s been two or three she’s been in therapy. Occupational, OT, PT, speech really her whole life,” says her father Nathan Buechlien.

Morgan does not let her any of this define her though. When she was in middle school, her current coach, Coretta Ferguson Richmond, saw a video of Morgan doing her signature shot on Twitter.

Ferguson Richmond recruited her to the team as an honorary member, then made her a permanent member of the team when she got to high school. So that is why the buckets she scored were big ones.

”I saw Morgan’s coach and the Rock Hill coach huddled up and I thought to myself their going to put her in this game. And her coach went over to her and said are you ready to play some basketball and she said YES!” says E. Buechlien.

Ready was an understatement. Morgan’s minutes earned her two baskets and a steal, as everyone in the gym cheered her on.

”Flutters. Butterflies. Heart moment. It was just…it was awesome,” says Ferguson Richmond.

”The entire crowd was cheering and screaming for my daughter who has a neurological disorder. It was just…there are no words,” says E. Beuchlien.

A picture perfect moment someone in the stands got on camera so Morgan, her parents and so many others can enjoy it over and over.

”It’s such a blessing for that to be your daughter and for her to have that excitement,” says N. Beuchlien.

”And I just want it to happen more and more where kids with special needs and kids with disabilities that’s all they want is to be part of the team,” says E. Beuchlien.

That was a playoff game for Nation Ford and even though they did not win according to the scoreboard,

Morgan Buechlien and her teammates definitely left the court all feeling like winners anyway.

