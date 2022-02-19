Cool and sunny weekend, with a First Alert for next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, yet you’ll still need a jacket, with cool temperatures and breezy conditions at times. A First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, with daily chances for scattered rain showers.

Cool, breezy, and sunny for the weekend.

Presidents Day Monday: Clouds increase, with milder temperatures.

First Alert Tuesday through Friday: Daily, scattered rain showers.

Tonight will be clear and cold, with overnight low temperatures in the 20s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, yet it will remain cool and breezy, with high temperatures ranging from the lower 60s in the piedmont, to lower 40s in the mountains.

A dry cold front will move through the region Saturday night, bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Sunday. Sunday will be sunny, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains.

Clouds will increase for Presidents Day Monday, with a few spotty rain showers possible by late in the day. Monday will be milder, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s for the piedmont, and mid-50s in the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday through Thursday, with daily chances for scattered rain showers, as a slow moving cold front lingers over the region. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will remain mild, with upper 60s to lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with mid-60s for Thursday.

Scattered rain showers may linger for Friday, with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

