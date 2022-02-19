NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital

Firefighters are responding to an overturned boat at Blythe Landing Saturday afternoon.
Blythe Landing
Blythe Landing(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to an overturned boat at Blythe Landing Saturday afternoon.

Huntersville Fire and Cornelius Fire arrived to the park and had to remove two people from the water. Both people were being treated by Medic and one was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More details will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in Hickory collapsed overnight.
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Public memorial service held for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
A large tree fell on a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood in Salisbury.
Large tree falls onto home in Salisbury neighborhood
A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for 80-year-old Ernest “Ed” Dewitt Johnson.
Deputies: Missing 80-year-old Rowan Co. man killed in car crash in Durham
Jessie Alan Clark was arrested on drug trafficking charges.
Hudson man again receives felon drug charges after deputies 2 pounds of methamphetamine

Latest News

CMPD and MCSO on scene at N. Tryon and Salome Church Road
Meck County deputy shot in northeast Charlotte, suspect in custody
Generic graphic of police lights
17-year-old Charlotte girl rescued in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint
Matthews robbery suspect
Matthews Police searching for man accused of robbing beauty store
Product Test: Leigh and Caroline try to poach eggs again, this time in the microwave
Product Test: Leigh and Caroline try to poach eggs again, this time in the microwave