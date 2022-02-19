Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to an overturned boat at Blythe Landing Saturday afternoon.

Huntersville Fire and Cornelius Fire arrived to the park and had to remove two people from the water. Both people were being treated by Medic and one was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More details will be provided when available.

