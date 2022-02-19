Beautiful weekend ahead but showers return in the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you like the sun, you will love this weekend! A slow-moving front will keep us in the clouds with off-and-on showers in the week ahead.

Dry but breezy this weekend!

First Alert - showers Tuesday through Thursday

Warm temps this week

Get outside this weekend! Rain isn’t going to stand in the way of any of your plans. Highs will be in the low 60s today and the mid-50s on Sunday. It will be breezy at times - especially in the mountains. There’s a Wind Advisory for Avery, Ashe and Watauga Co from 11am to 6pm this afternoon.

Presidents’ Day will bring more cloud cover and highs in the mid-60s. If you have outdoor plans, there’s only a 10% chance for a shower.

There’s a First Alert Tuesday through Thursday. That doesn’t mean it will be raining the whole time though. There’s a slow-moving front that will spend a good portion of the week with us. As it drags along, it will bring the chance for showers at any time. The First Alert is just to give you a heads up that your plans may be disrupted at times. Temperatures will be warm. We will be in the upper 60s to low 70s each day.

