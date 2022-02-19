17-year-old Charlotte girl rescued in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 17-year-old girl from Charlotte was rescued Saturday after she was found being held ransom in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police Department to help them locate the Hispanic teen that had been abducted.

On Saturday morning, the DCSO was able to locate the missing teen and her abductor. She was being held at gunpoint but was unharmed and the suspect was arrested.

“I want to thank second squad of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work this morning in assisting CMPD to recover a young girl,” DCSO Sheriff Richie Simmons said. “There are no islands here in North Carolina. We will work hand and hand to make Davidson County, and our neighbors a safer place.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.