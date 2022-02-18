NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wordle could help long-haul COVID survivors, psychologists say

Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Brittany Weiner and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV/Gray News) – Wordle has taken the internet by storm. The daily puzzle gives people six guesses to figure out the five-letter mystery word.

According to WSMV, psychologists say this new addiction has potential cognitive benefits, especially for long-haul COVID survivors dealing with brain fog.

Vanderbilt psychologist Dr. Jim Jackson said it’s recommended long-haul COVID survivors take part in day-to-day activities to improve brain health. He says Wordle could be one of those actions.

“Wordle is not a magic wand for these people, I don’t want to suggest it is, but it likely is an activity that could really be helpful in preserving the cognition that they have,” Jackson said.

Playing games like Scrabble or chess, doing puzzles or playing an instrument are other ways to keep your brain healthy.

Jackson said the daily word game is also a healthy distraction in contrast to things like “doomscrolling” on your phone.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Charlotte pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
The governor says now people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how best to...
Gov. Roy Cooper recommends local governments, schools to end mask mandates in North Carolina
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family
Mask Mandate
Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate

Latest News

A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
LIVE: Daunte Wright’s mother says will ‘never forgive’ Kim Potter
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.
Victoria’s Secret features first model with Down syndrome