Sunshine this afternoon with cold temperatures sticking around through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After last night’s gusty winds and rain, we’re finally getting some breaks in the clouds and seeing some sunshine this Friday afternoon.

Afternoon: Turning colder, breezy

Weekend: Mostly sunny with 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday

FIRST ALERT: Tue.-Thu. More rain likely

As the cold front continues to push eastward, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds and for temperatures to drop into the 50s this afternoon.

Tonight will be much colder than last night with mostly clear skies and lows in the 20s and 30s.

As high pressure builds across the southeast, we’ll continue to clear out and dry out for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 60s across the piedmont, and lower 40s in the mountains. More sunshine can be expected for Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

This weekend's forecast (First Alert Weather)

Warmer weather will return for Presidents’ Day along with a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise we’ll stay partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-60s

The rest of the week will be unseasonably warm but unsettled with chances for rain each day.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a couple of upper-level disturbances that will likely bring rain into our area; high temperatures will range from the low to mid-70s.

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

On Thursday we’ll see another good chance for showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Highs on Thursday will also be warm—in the 60s and 70s across the piedmont and 50s in the mountains.

Next Friday looks mostly cloudy and mild for now within the upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

