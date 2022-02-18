NC DHHS Flu
Sunshine back for Friday ahead of a First Alert for rain next week

By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following last night’s windy and wet cool front, sunshine will quickly return this morning and dominate the rest of the day.

  • Rain out, sunshine back today!
  • Seasonal weekend temperatures
  • First Alert: Rain back next week

As cooler air filters in behind the front, afternoon temperatures will range from the middle 30s in the mountains to the middle 50s in the Foothills to near 60 degrees around Charlotte to the middle 60s in the Pee Dee River Valley.

Clear skies and noticeably colder tonight with lows backing down in the 20s for most neighborhoods.

Dry conditions will hold for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees Saturday and seasonal mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Looking ahead to Presidents Day, high temperatures are forecast to inch up into the middle 60s with a small shower chance by day’s end.

The bigger rain chance looks to unfold during a very unsettled midweek period. With a slow-moving frontal system forecast to loiter across the Carolinas, rain chances will be elevated Tuesday through Thursday, so a First Alert has been issued for that time frame.

It’s unlikely to rain the entire time, but rain – maybe even some heavier thunderstorms – is likely at least part of each day. We’ll keep you posted!

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

