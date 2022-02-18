NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Charlotte pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
The governor says now people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how best to...
Gov. Roy Cooper recommends local governments, schools to end mask mandates in North Carolina
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family
Mask Mandate
Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate

Latest News

The governor says now people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how best to...
Gov. Roy Cooper recommends local governments, schools to end mask mandates in North Carolina
Gov. Roy Cooper recommends local governments, schools to end mask mandates in North Carolina
Lawmakers say this would give parents control over the decision to mask their children.
N.C. lawmakers send bill to Gov. Cooper to make masks optional in all schools
Lawmakers have until Friday to submit their redrawn maps.
Congressional maps: North Carolina Senate map passes, goes to NC House for consideration
Deadline to redraw congressional maps tomorrow
Deadline to redraw congressional maps tomorrow