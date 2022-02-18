Pharmaceutical company BestCo to invest $177M in Iredell Co. expansion, creating 394 jobs

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - BestCo LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative over-the-counter pharmaceutical, vitamin, and supplement products will significantly expand its facilities in Iredell County, creating 394 jobs.

Governor Roy Cooper announced the company will invest $177 million to increase production capacity in Mooresville.

Although wages will vary depending on positions, the average salary for all the new jobs will be $51,209, in line with the current average wage in Iredell County of $51,136.

The community will see more than $20.1 million enter its economy from the project’s new payroll impact, each and every year.

“North Carolina is one of the top locations in the world for pharmaceutical, and innovative manufacturers like BestCo help keep us there,” said Governor Cooper. “Life science companies rely on the educational and workforce training systems we’ve built for their specific needs, and we’ll continue to invest in the workers who power this important industry in our state.”

BestCo develops, manufactures, and packages over-the-counter drugs and supplements across a wide range of enjoyable dosage forms including Lozenges, Soft Chews, pan-coated SuperChew® and the industry’s first drug-compliant chewable gel gummy, known as the SuperGel™.

BestCo’s project in Mooresville will add both production and packaging capacity to its current operations, with a focus on its gummy line of products.

“There’s a good chance when you open your medicine cabinet at home, a product made by BestCo will be right there on the shelf,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We’re excited to support the expansion of a North Carolina company that’s already doing well in our state, and with the state’s continued commitment to workforce development, we’re confident more growth is ahead for this company and the state’s pharmaceutical industry overall.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

“We are at a time of innovation among our industries, they are investing in themselves and in our community,” said Mayor Miles Atkins, Town of Mooresville “BestCo has been an outstanding corporate citizen in Mooresville for many years and we are honored they have chosen to continue to invest locally and employ our residents.”

