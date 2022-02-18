NC DHHS Flu
Norovirus outbreak reported at Cornelius Elementary School

The school was cleaned and disinfected before reopening the next day.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health officials confirmed a recent norovirus outbreak at Cornelius Elementary School.

Officials say they were notified Thursday some students and staff at the school developed norovirus-like symptoms.

The school was cleaned and disinfected before reopening Friday.

“Cornelius Elementary School has been proactive in addressing the situation and communicating with staff and students,” said health officials in a press release.

Norovirus is a contagious foodborne illness that can be contracted from an infected person, contaminated food or water or by touching contaminated surfaces.

The virus causes inflammation of the stomach or intestines which leads to stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. The incubation period is approximately 36 hours and symptoms can last 24-48 hours.

MCPH advised that people with illness consistent with Norovirus should stay out of work or school until 48 hours after symptoms have resolved.

