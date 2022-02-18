N.C. lawmakers send bill to Gov. Cooper to make masks optional in all schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina lawmakers have sent a bill to Gover Roy Cooper’s desk that would make masks optional in all schools statewide.

On Thursday the North Carolina Senate approved a bill to make masks optional in K-12 schools and early childhood programs on state property.

Lawmakers say this would give parents control over the decision to mask their children.

“Our youngest students are suffering under these mask mandates. Put yourself in their shoes and imagine how difficult your first few years of school would be if you had to wear a mask,” Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), who serves as the chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, said. “Giving parents the ability to choose whether their child wears a mask balances the specific needs of a family. It’s past time to give our students a lifeline and let them get back to learning freely.”

Currently, school boards had to vote on their masking policies every 30 days, but that requirement would be repealed in this bill.

Lawmakers say the bill does not supersede any federal requirements for masking on school buses.

Senate Bill 173 passed the Senate 28-17. The House approved the bill and it now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper for his consideration.

This comes as Gov. Cooper is recommending local governments and school districts to end mask mandates as the fight continues against COVID-19 in the state.

Related: Gov. Roy Cooper recommends local governments, schools to end mask mandates in North Carolina

The governor ended North Carolina’s statewide mask mandate in Spring 2021 and says he has relied on local school districts, local governments and local public health officials to make good decisions.

Gov. Cooper says he recognizes that the Omicron variant is more contagious, yet generally causes less severe illness, particularly to people who are vaccinated and boosted.

The governor says now people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how best to protect themselves.

As a result of all of these factors, Gov. Cooper is encouraging schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.

NCDHHS says as of March 7, low-risk settings, including schools, are encouraged to make masks voluntary at the discretion of local authorities.

The governor’s comments are coming after Mecklenburg County leaders voted Wednesday night to remove the county-wide mask mandate.

Related: Mecklenburg County votes to end mask mandate ahead of expected CMS discussion on district’s policy

Many school districts surrounding Mecklenburg County have made masks optional. A CMS spokesperson said the board of education is expected to discuss the mask policy at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.