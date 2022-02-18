NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lowry, Heat battle back to beat Hornets 111-107 in 2OT

Miami guard Kyle Lowry made some huge buckets late as Miami beats Charlotte 111-107 in double...
Miami guard Kyle Lowry made some huge buckets late as Miami beats Charlotte 111-107 in double overtime.(Nate Wimberly/WBTV | WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 12 of his 25 points after regulation and the Miami Heat entered the All-Star break tied for the Eastern Conference lead, rallying to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-107 in double overtime Thursday night.

Duncan Robinson added 21 points for Miami, and Jimmy Butler overcame a horrendous shooting night to make clutch jumpers in the second overtime period to finish with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Miami has won six of their last seven games, tying the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the East at 38-21.

Miles Bridges had 29 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, and LaMelo Ball added 14 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Charlotte pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
The governor says now people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how best to...
Gov. Roy Cooper recommends local governments, schools to end mask mandates in North Carolina
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family
Mask Mandate
Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate

Latest News

Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Butler scores 21 points but the Niners would fall to Western...
Charlotte falls at Western Kentucky 77-67
The first pitch of the DIII Showcase, taking place from Friday, February 25 to Sunday, February...
College baseball to take the field at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis
Pitt starts strong, holds off Tar Heels 76-67
Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks and music superstar Pitbull.
For the first time in twenty years there will be no Chip Ganassi entry in the Daytona 500