Latina CMS mother shares suggestions to improve student success as bilingual preschool helps youngest child prosper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pandemic caused many schools to hit the pause button on in-person learning. As a result, many students have fallen behind and are having a hard time catching back up now that they are back in the classroom.

Language barriers also play a role in how some parents can better assist their children with course material.

Jacoba Gonzales is Mexican and doesn’t speak much English. She has three children in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Her oldest child attends Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences and two of her children go to Margie G. Davies K-8.

Education Reporter Courtney Cole sat down with Gonzales and her translator to discuss how her students were performing and what suggestions she has for the district.

Like many students - Gonzales says her children struggled during the pandemic -- particularly in math and science.

“They were not performing as well,” her translator Iggy Austin said on behalf of Gonzales.

For more than a year she’s enrolled her 10-year-old son at a local library to get help with reading.

“Her youngest one he struggles with reading...so before she had him enrolled in the library and she was taking him for an hour and she would like to resume that,” Iggy translated.

COVID shut school doors in 2020 and replaced classrooms with chrome books - over the course of a year and a half -- students rotated between in-person and virtual learning. Now they’re back in-person full-time -- but many students are still struggling to keep up.

Gonzales says CMS should add more outside learning programs and materials on students’ chrome books.

“Extra classes and more resources for the children based on the same material,” Iggy translated.

Her youngest daughter Camila goes to Charlotte Bilingual Preschool where she learns in English and Spanish. Her three oldest children went to a different pre-school.

For more than 20 years, Charlotte Bilingual Preschool has provided early education for Spanish-speaking students. Children as young as three and four years old aren’t just learning their ABCs, days of the week, or sentence structure - they’re doing it in English and Spanish. The school is also a Meck-Pre K partner.

Gonzales says Camila is already doing better at reading than her oldest children were at her age --something she believes will help her excel in CMS.

“Yes she can see the growth and she compares her to the other ones that didn’t go to this school and yes it’s s lot different already,” Iggy translated.

The preschool isn’t just helping Camila -- Gonzales is taking ESL courses through Charlotte Bilingual, a tool that will help all of her children with their assignments.

“So when she gets involved it makes it a lot easier for her daughter because she knows she’s going to be helping her with,” Iggy translated.

Marta Duran is the principal at Charlotte Bilingual. She says they take pride in using a hands-on approach to help students embrace their linguistic and cultural identities while learning critical skills and knowledge to succeed in the K-12 school system.

“They keep on learning, they keep the literacy skills and as they add that second language they just transfer the skills from one language to another, so we don’t delay their learning we just continue moving them forward,” Duran said.” “Learning two languages really develops cognitive skills of students and provoke solving abilities that students in monolingual programs usually don’t do that much of.”

During the 2020-2021 school year, 94 percent of Charlotte Bilingual Preschool students met or exceeded their development expectations.

Gonzales is already seeing progress with her youngest daughter and is confident Charlotte Bilingual Preschool will help her succeed in CMS.

“Mainly one of the big things is she’s learning English and Spanish at the same time and I think that’s going to be really good for her future,” Iggy translated for Gonzales. “She’s now really focusing on learning how to count, she’s learning the ABCs, and she’s learning a lot here at school.”

“How would you say Charlotte Bilingual is preparing all of the students that come in here, so that way they’re not behind, they’re not becoming those statistics where we see in minority students struggling as much,” Courtney Cole asked.

“We look at the students and we find where they are at and we keep pushing them forward, we help them to continue feeling proud of who they are, their cultural and linguistic identities, and pushing them forward,” Duran said.

To learn more about Charlotte Bilingual Preschool, click here.

