Large tree falls onto home in Salisbury neighborhood
The tree fell at the corner of Welch Road and Arden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood.
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a large tree fell on a home in a Salisbury neighborhood overnight.
Welch Road is blocked at the house, according to a WBTV reporter on scene.
A storm system brought rain and heavy winds through the Carolinas overnight.
That led to a number of power outages, with the majority being in the Charlotte area.
