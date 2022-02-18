Large tree falls onto home in Salisbury neighborhood

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a large tree fell on a home in a Salisbury neighborhood overnight.

The tree fell at the corner of Welch Road and Arden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood.

Large tree fell on a house at the corner of Welch and Arden in the Meadowbrook neighborhood in Salisbury. No injuries reported. Welch Rd. is blocked at the house. pic.twitter.com/2pCT5iNtOC — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) February 18, 2022

Welch Road is blocked at the house, according to a WBTV reporter on scene.

A storm system brought rain and heavy winds through the Carolinas overnight.

That led to a number of power outages, with the majority being in the Charlotte area.

