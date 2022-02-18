NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Large tree falls onto home in Salisbury neighborhood

The tree fell at the corner of Welch Road and Arden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood.
A large tree fell on a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood in Salisbury.
A large tree fell on a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood in Salisbury.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a large tree fell on a home in a Salisbury neighborhood overnight.

The tree fell at the corner of Welch Road and Arden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood.

Welch Road is blocked at the house, according to a WBTV reporter on scene.

A storm system brought rain and heavy winds through the Carolinas overnight.

That led to a number of power outages, with the majority being in the Charlotte area.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Charlotte pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
The governor says now people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how best to...
Gov. Roy Cooper recommends local governments, schools to end mask mandates in North Carolina
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family
Mask Mandate
Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate

Latest News

Crews were busy working to restore power in parts of Charlotte following heavy winds overnight.
Almost 2K west Charlotte customers without power following overnight rain, heavy winds
Two wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in Hickory collapsed overnight.
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory
Crews were busy working to restore power in parts of Charlotte following heavy winds overnight.
Almost 2K west Charlotte customers without power following overnight rain, heavy winds
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory