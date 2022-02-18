Hudson man again receives felon drug charges after deputies 2 pounds of methamphetamine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hudson man with a lengthy criminal past was again arrested, this time after deputies found more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine in his car.

Burke County deputies say they saw a suspicious pickup truck heading down Spaniel Street in Connelly Springs when they saw a bag being thrown out of the truck.

They pulled over the driver, Jessie Alan Clark, 40, a convicted felon and subject of multiple investigations for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine.

When deputies found the bag thrown from the truck, it contained about 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

Clark was then arrested and charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of firearm by convicted felon and various other related drug offenses.

He was given a $300,000 secured bond.

Clark has more than 100 criminal processes in the North Carolina Court Information System, dating back to 2003. Several felony drug charges date back to 2017.

Among his felony charges are assault on a handicapped person, assault with a deadly weapon and more.

Deputies found a pound of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana on Clark in 2021.

Clark was again arrested Jan. 5 after an investigation by the Morganton Department of Public Safety revealed ¼ pound of methamphetamine and about 14 grams of heroin.

He was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin and given a $25,000 bond for those charges.

