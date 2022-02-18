First Alert: Wind Advisories issued as heavy rain and gusty winds expected in Charlotte, surrounding areas overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wind Advisories have been issued across the WBTV viewing area, where wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible. Heavy rain is expected overnight, with a few storms possible, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Sunshine returns Friday into the weekend.

First Alert Tonight: Heavy rain and gusty winds develop.

Cool and sunny Friday into the weekend.

First Alert: More rounds of rain possible midweek next week.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas tonight into early Friday morning, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds to the WBTV viewing area.

Wind gusts over 40 mph are likely overnight, with a few thunderstorms.

Heavy rain is expected overnight, with a few storms possible, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. (WBTV)

Rainfall will range from 0.25″ to 1.50″+ across the WBTV viewing area, with the highest amounts in the mountains.

The mountains may even see some snow flurries early Friday morning, as the precipitation begins to diminish.

A few rain showers may linger for early Friday morning, yet sunshine is expected to develop throughout the day. Friday high temperatures look to range from the lower 60s in the piedmont, to upper 30s in the mountains.

Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny, with cold mornings around 30 degrees, and cool afternoon highs around 60 degrees. The mountains will remain chilly, with afternoon highs in the 40s this weekend.

A few isolated rain showers are possible for Presidents Day Monday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s for the piedmont, and mid-50s in the mountains.

Another First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, with daily chances for scattered rain showers Tuesday through Friday of next week. Afternoon high temperatures will remain mild, with high temperatures ranging from 65 to 70 degrees.

Make sure you secure any loose outdoor items for tonight’s gusty winds!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

