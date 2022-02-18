Cut gas line closes University City area intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An intersection in the University City area of Charlotte is closed after crews say a large natural gas line was cut Friday afternoon.

The Charlotte Firer Department says the affected area is the intersection of University City and Cameron boulevards. The road is closed in all directions.

Large Natural Gas Line Cut; University City Blvd/Cameron Blvd; the intersection is closed in all directions; this will affect traffic leading to & from UNCC. Seek alternate routes. Use caution around emergency vehicles. EXPECT DELAYS! pic.twitter.com/yJ50TN3eex — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 18, 2022

Traffic heading to and from UNC Charlotte will be impacted.

Anyone traveling in the area is encouraged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

