Cut gas line closes University City area intersection
Drivers heading through the area should seek alternative routes.
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An intersection in the University City area of Charlotte is closed after crews say a large natural gas line was cut Friday afternoon.
The Charlotte Firer Department says the affected area is the intersection of University City and Cameron boulevards. The road is closed in all directions.
Traffic heading to and from UNC Charlotte will be impacted.
Anyone traveling in the area is encouraged to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
