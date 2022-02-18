CMPD: Detectives obtain arrest warrants following deadly crash on Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have obtained arrest warrants for a man involved in a deadly crash earlier this week.

According to the CMPD, officers were called to Brookshire Boulevard shortly after 6 a.m. on Feb. 14 for a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators said the driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma, identified as 61-year-old Curtis Lee Mundy, was heading south on Brookshire Boulevard in the left turn lane. As he was turning left onto Pleasant Grove Road, his vehicle was struck by a northbound 2021 Toyota Corolla driven by 26-year-old Donald Lee Davis III, according to the CMPD.

Mundy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, authorities said.

According to the CMPD, detectives found open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the Tacoma, and impairment is suspected of the victim while failing to stop for a red light is listed as a contributing factor in the collision for the Tacoma. The results of a toxicology report are pending.

Authorities said impairment is not suspected for Mundy, but toxicology results are pending. According to the CMPD, speed is a contributing factor in the collision for the Corolla.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving for Davis for his involvement in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call (704) 432-2169, extension 5.

