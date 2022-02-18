Charlotte ranked 11th best city for Black professionals in America, analysis says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An analysis from Apartment List ranks Charlotte as the eleventh best city for Black professionals in America. Raleigh landed at sixth place.

According to the analysis, when choosing a new city, Black professionals prioritize representation and economic opportunities.

Apartment List’s Black employee resource group“Black@A-List” partnered with Apartment List for this report. The methodology is based on what Black@A-List colleagues believe would be relevant to a great city for Black professionals.

The features measured fell into four broad categories: Community & Representation, Economic Opportunity, Housing Opportunity, and Business Environment.

The Community & Representation score identifies regions that have a sizable (and growing) Black community that is well-represented in various key occupations.

The Economic Opportunity score identifies strong job markets that offer competitive wages for Black professionals.

The Housing Opportunity score measures affordability and equity within local housing markets.

The Business Environment score measures the percentage of local businesses that are Black-owned.

Apartment List says these four scores, and the individual statistics that comprise them, are weighted and summed to arrive at a final composite score between 0-10.

The report analyzed more than 80 cities to determine the best cities for Black professionals.

Apartment List says states with a large Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) presence score high. This is shown as the top HBCUs reside in Georgia, Washington DC, North Carolina, and Maryland.

The Top 10 cities are as follows:

Washington, D.C. Atlanta, Ga. San Antonio, Texas Houston, Texas Dallas, Texas Raliegh, N.C. Lakeland, Fla. Orlando, Fla. Austin, Texas Baltimore, Md.

Charlotte came in at eleventh place with a total final score of 56.9. Raleigh had a score of 58.8.

