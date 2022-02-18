NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte falls at Western Kentucky 77-67

Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Butler scores 21 points but the Niners would fall to Western...
Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Butler scores 21 points but the Niners would fall to Western Kentucky 77-67.(Charlotte 49ers Athletics/Charlotte 49ers Athletics | WBTV)
By Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST
Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite 21 points from senior Austin Butler and a double-double from junior Jahmir Young, the Charlotte men’s basketball team fell on the road to Western Kentucky, 77-67, on Thursday night at Diddle Arena.

The loss dropped Charlotte (13-12, 6-7 C-USA) to below .500 for the first time in Conference USA play, while WKU (15-11, 8-6 C-USA) upped its win streak to six straight.

AB’s 21 points came on 8-of-13 from the field, while knocking down a season-high-tying three shots from 3-point range.

Young’s double-double included 18 points and a career-high-tying 11 rebounds. Young also finished the night with seven assists, while scoring 14 of his points in the second half to lead Charlotte’s late-game run.

A battered and bandaged Aly Khalifa was the third Niner in double-figures, scoring 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting and reeling in four rebounds.

The opening half was largely a back-and-forth affair with the programs going seemingly bucket-for-bucket in the night’s opening 15 minutes.

A late run that saw the Hilltoppers outscore the 49ers, 14-6 over the period’s final four minutes to give WKU a, 47-36 halftime advantage.

The hosts lead for the remainder of the contest, with Charlotte cutting its deficit to a pair on multiple occasions.

The nail in the coffin came with less than three minutes to play. With WKU up five, the Hilltoppers scored on an inbound play, before draining a night-sealing three on their very next possession.

MIR IS JUST…MIR

Junior Jahmir Young scored in double-figures for the 39th consecutive game, dating to the middle of last season and is still the only player in Conference USA to have scored in double-figures and play in every game for his team this season.

Mir currently leads the team and ranks third in C-USA with 19.5 points per outing and is just 10 points away from passing Phil Ward for 17th on Charlotte’s all-time scoring list.

UP NEXT

Charlotte will play its final game in its three-game road swing on Saturday night at Marshall. The opening tip from the Cam Henderson Center is slated for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

