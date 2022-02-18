WATCH: CATS bus drivers ask for safety measures following fellow driver’s shooting death in uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – CATS bus drivers are gathering Friday morning to make some demands so they can feel safer on the job following the shooting death of bus driver Ethan Rivera last week.

A press release said city bus operators will gather at 9:45 a.m. Friday at 212 S. Graham St. in Charlotte. The group plans to ask for bullet resistant partitions installed in all vehicles; security on all routes that have evening runs, flags at half-staff acknowledging “on a grandiose scale” loss of life; an emergency meeting called by CATS CEO John Lewis to assure bus drivers that solutions have been put in place immediately; and working phones in all vehicles.

The site of the news conference is where Rivera was shot on Feb. 11 after what investigators said was a road rage incident. He died from his injuries the next day.

Police released pictures Tuesday of the suspected shooter and a Honda Pilot in the hopes of generating tips to help them find the driver of that vehicle.

According to the CMPD, investigators believe the shooter was driving a 2003 to 2005 black Honda Pilot.

While the shooter is still out there, Rivera’s fellow drivers say they don’t feel safe.

“We’re letting the city know this was senseless. We’re afraid, we’re tired, we’re getting spit on, we’re getting threatened,” CATS driver Christy Kiser said.

