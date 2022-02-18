NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Burning cargo ship carrying Porsches, VWs is adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

FILE - The Box Express cargo ship crosses the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in...
FILE - The Box Express cargo ship crosses the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in San Francisco. The Portuguese navy says shipping in the area has been warned that the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) Felicity Ace is adrift.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A burning car transport ship is drifting near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands after the huge vessel’s 22 crew members were evacuated due to the blaze.

The Portuguese navy says shipping in the area has been warned that the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) Felicity Ace is adrift.

The Felicity Ace can carry more than 17,000 metric tons of cargo.

Porsche and Volkswagen customers are awaiting vehicles that are on the ship, CNN reported.

Typically, car transport ships carry thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their hold.

The vehicle transporter was on a transatlantic voyage from Germany to the United States.

A navy statement said the fire was still burning Thursday, with large clouds of white smoke billowing out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Charlotte pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
Mask Mandate
Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
The governor says now people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how best to...
Gov. Roy Cooper recommends local governments, schools to end mask mandates in North Carolina
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family

Latest News

Latina CMS mother shares suggestions for improving student success
Latina CMS mother shares suggestions to improve student success as bilingual preschool helps youngest child prosper
Judy Retter, of Indian Land, reached out to WBTV looking for help finding a former prisoner of...
‘I just wanted to let him know how many years I had thought about him:’ WBTV helps Indian Land woman meet former POW
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still ‘very high’
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California adopts nation’s first ‘endemic’ virus policy
An Iowa man was charged with running over and killing a woman with his truck.
Iowa man charged with running over, killing girlfriend during argument