NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Blood donation bus gets stuck on railroad tracks in Cornelius

The bus has since been removed from the tracks and the road is open for travel.
The “Big Red Bus” a blood-donation bus operated by nonprofit organization OneBlood, is...
The “Big Red Bus” a blood-donation bus operated by nonprofit organization OneBlood, is currently stuck on the railroad tracks of Old Statesville Road (HWY 115) and Mayes Road.(Cornelius Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A blood donation bus has been freed after getting stuck on railroad tracks in Cornelius Friday afternoon.

The “Big Red Bus” a blood-donation bus operated by nonprofit organization OneBlood, was stuck on the railroad tracks of Old Statesville Road (HWY 115) and Mayes Road.

Drivers were asked to please watch for officers directing traffic and seek an alternate route.

The bus has since been removed from the tracks and the road is open for travel.

OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Charlotte pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
Two wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in Hickory collapsed overnight.
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory
The governor says now people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how best to...
Gov. Roy Cooper recommends local governments, schools to end mask mandates in North Carolina
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified

Latest News

Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Public memorial service Friday for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
The school was cleaned and disinfected before reopening the next day.
Norovirus outbreak reported at Cornelius Elementary School
The intersection at University City Boulevard and Cameron Boulevard is completely shut down,...
Cut gas line closes University City area intersection
CATS bus drivers ask for safety measures after driver killed in uptown Charlotte
CATS bus drivers ask for safety measures after driver killed in uptown Charlotte