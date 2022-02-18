Blood donation bus gets stuck on railroad tracks in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A blood donation bus has been freed after getting stuck on railroad tracks in Cornelius Friday afternoon.

The “Big Red Bus” a blood-donation bus operated by nonprofit organization OneBlood, was stuck on the railroad tracks of Old Statesville Road (HWY 115) and Mayes Road.

There is a bus stuck on the railroad tracks of Old Statesville Rd (HWY 115) and Mayes Rd. Please watch for Officers directing traffic and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/9Sjae6n1xZ — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) February 18, 2022

Drivers were asked to please watch for officers directing traffic and seek an alternate route.

The bus has since been removed from the tracks and the road is open for travel.

OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood.

