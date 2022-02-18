Almost 2K west Charlotte customers without power following overnight rain, heavy winds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Almost 2,000 customers in west Charlotte are without power early Friday morning after a storm system brought rain and heavy wind overnight.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, approximately 1,990 customers in the area of Tuckaseegee Road and the Billy Graham Parkway are in the dark as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Crews said the cause is fallen trees or limbs damaging Duke Energy equipment.

The outage was first reported at 1:02 a.m. and the estimated restoration time is 9:15 a.m. Friday.

At one point, almost 14,000 power outages were reported across the Carolinas, with most of them being reported in the Charlotte area, after 50 mph winds blew through overnight.

For a real-time check of power outages in the area, WBTV has a complete list of outage maps.

