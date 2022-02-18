NC DHHS Flu
70-year-old woman missing from Charlotte, believed to be dealing with cognitive issues

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a 70-year-old woman reported missing from Charlotte and believed to be dealing with cognitive issues.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Rosemary Jean Waits.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Waits, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Waits is described as a white woman, standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 175 pounds, with shoulder-length dark brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

Waits was last seen wearing a black and copper striped shirt with black, longer-than-knee-length pants.

Officials say Waits was last seen driving a Black Chevrolet HHR from an unknown location, headed towards Inbound East Independence Boulevard.

The vehicle is described as a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR with North Carolina license plate number HBS4941.

Anyone with information about Rosemary Jean Waits should call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-2373.

