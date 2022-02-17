NC DHHS Flu
Vigil set for Thursday for CATS bus driver killed in uptown Charlotte shooting

In the wake of Ethan Rivera’s death, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family, which includes two children.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The community is coming together to support the family of Ethan Rivera, the CATS bus driver who was shot in killed in uptown Charlotte last week.

The vigil for Rivera is happening Thursday at 7 p.m. at Camp Greene Park, located at 1221 Alleghany St., in Charlotte.

In the wake of Rivera’s death, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family, which includes two children. They’ve raised more than $19,000 as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Rivera was driving a bus near Trade and Graham streets on Feb. 11 when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators said there was some sort of road rage incident. That’s when the driver of another vehicle shot into the bus, striking Rivera. He died from his injuries the next day.

Police released pictures Tuesday of the suspected shooter and a Honda Pilot in the hopes of generating tips to help them find the driver of that vehicle.

According to the CMPD, investigators believe the shooter was driving a 2003 to 2005 black Honda Pilot.

During Wednesday night’s Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meeting, commissioner Leigh Altman asked that anyone with information about the gunman reach out to CMPD.

“Mr. Rivera deserves justice, his mother and children deserve justice and as a community, we need to ensure that we get this individual off the streets,” Altman said.

Rivera’s family also made a public plea earlier this week, begging for someone to come forward and help police arrest the man who took away this father, son and nephew.

