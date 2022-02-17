UNC Charlotte to update face mask protocols after county votes to end indoor mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The University of North Carolina at Charlotte will update its face mask protocols after Mecklenburg County voted to remove its mandatory indoor mask mandate.

According to university officials, masks will continue to be required in classrooms, Atkins Library, the student health center, on NinerTransit and at indoor gatherings.

NinerNotice: Effective Saturday, Feb. 26, the University will make some updates to COVID-19 protocols. The changes follow the county's mask mandate decision last night. More➡️ https://t.co/ulnENam6Lr pic.twitter.com/KblLXbTNew — UNC Charlotte Emergency Management (@NinerAlerts) February 17, 2022

Beginning on Saturday, Feb. 26, masks will no longer be required in other locations on campus, UNC Charlotte officials said.

“Employees may make their own choices about asking visitors in their personal office space to wear a mask,” an update from the campus stated.

Masks will continue to be available for members of the UNC Charlotte community at the following locations:

The information desk in the Popp Martin Student Union

Atkins Library

Niner Central

University Advising Center

University officials recommend people in the following categories continue wearing masks in all indoor settings:

If you have tested positive in the past five days

If you fall within a high-risk category

If you are unvaccinated

Requirements for face masks still exist in healthcare settings and on mass transit, as required by state and federal mandates.

The announcement comes a day after Mecklenburg County commissioners voted to remove its indoor mask policy that began back in August 2021.

The county’s updated policy also goes into effect on Feb. 26.

Shifting COVID-19 conditions and higher community immunity led to Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington recommending revoking the current rule of indoor face coverings due to higher community immunity from vaccinations and prior infections.

“Current trends point to a shift in COVID-19 conditions and indicate the need for a revised response plan that encompasses prevention, surveillance, and equitable distribution of resources,” Washington said.

The county’s decision to end the indoor mask mandate is separate from the policy the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board of education has. However, the board has been following many of the state and county recommendations.

Many school districts surrounding Mecklenburg County have made masks optional. A CMS spokesperson said the board of education is expected to discuss the mask policy at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

